Taki participates in national conclave

INDORE, 16 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Fisheries Minister Tage Taki, who was on a whirlwind tour of Madhya Pradesh, participated in a ‘workshop-cum-national conclave’ on the occasion of the third anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), held here on Friday.

Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala, Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Dr SK Balyan and Dr L Murugan, state ministers, senior officers of the union fisheries department, and a host of fish farmers and scientists attended the conclave.

The ministers interacted with the selected fish farmers in person, as well virtually, to learn about the activities they are carrying out under the PMMSY, and encouraged their endeavour.

A fish farmer from Shergaon in West Kameng district also interacted with the union ministers virtually. He apprised them of his endeavour in trout culture, and showcased his recirculatory aquaculture system for growing trout fish.

The union ministers pledged to support Arunachal in the fishery sector to make the state self-sufficient in fish production.