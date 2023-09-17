Forum files FIR against PSCDCL CEO, others

ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: Pasighat (East Siang)-based Siang Rights Forum (SRF) has filed an FIR with the Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) against the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) CEO, its EE, its then EE, its then AE, and the proprietor of M/s Ram Enterprise for not carrying out reconstruction work on roads and storm water drains constructed under the Pasighat Smart City Mission.

In its FIR, the forum stated that it had lodged a complaint with the PSCDCL CEO in May this year against M/s Ram Enterprise’ proprietor Ram Tower regarding substandard smart road (Phases 1 and 2) at 12 locations, and various storm water drains (Phase 1).

The SRF had demanded reconstruction of the roads and drains within 10 days, under the supervision of the PSCDCL AE.

“In reply,” the forum said, “the PSCDCL CEO stated that it is an ongoing project and has not been handed over to the PSCDCL till now, and the PE and the SoP are looking into the project.”

The forum further said that “the undersecretary of the housing and urban affairs ministry in a letter in June this year had directed the principal secretary of the Arunachal government to take appropriate action in this matter, but no action has been taken so far against the officers and said firm till date.”

The SRF alleged that “the CEO is protecting the erring officials instead of taking appropriate action against them.”

It further said that a former EE and a former AE had been entrusted with the task of monitoring the ongoing project, and that, “due to their reluctance and negligence towards the works, the firm has compromised on the quality of works.”

The forum alleged also that “the PSCDCL EE is preparing bill without proper verification of works.”

It appealed to the SIC to conduct an investigation into the matter and take appropriate action against the erring officers.