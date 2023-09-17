Guv seeks setting up of observation centre in state

ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: Informing that many places in the state are frequently affected by heavy rains, thunderstorms, cyclonic wind, hailstorms, cloudburst and floods, Governor KT Parnaik suggested setting up an observation centre in the state “to share information and technologies of the earth system science for socioeconomic benefit of the society.”

He said this during a meeting with union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

The governor emphasised on “using satellite data for enhancing agricultural and horticultural productions, monitoring progress in infrastructural development, including roads, and observing areas prone to landslides and floods.”

He requested the union minister to “assist and facilitate the state government in providing real-time data.”

Parnaik also suggested “carrying out geophysical exploration for providing critical new information regarding the subsurface geology and mineral deposit in the state.”

The union minister gave assurance that he would provide assistance from his end. (Raj Bhavan)