ITANAGAR, 17 Sep: All India Football Federation treasurer Kipa Ajay has been appointed as the South Asian Football Federation’s (SAFF) finance committee deputy chairperson.

Informing about it, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) termed his appointment to the post “one of the historic and proud moments for the entire state.”

The association congratulated Ajay, who is also the APFA secretary, on his new assignment.