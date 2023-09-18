State’s prospective orchid growers undergo advanced trg in Sikkim

ITANAGAR, 17 Sep: A 14-member team of prospective orchid growers, farmers and entrepreneurs from Arunachal Pradesh, along with scientists and technical personnel from Kimin-based DBT-APSCS&T Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development (DBT-APSCS&T CoE for BRSD), took part in a six-day hands-on training programme on ‘Advanced scientific methods of vegetative propagation and tissue culture for mass multiplication and cultivation of orchids’ at the National Research Centre for Orchids (NRCO) in Pakyong in Sikkim.

Addressing the valedictory function on Saturday, NRCO Director Dr Sankar Prasad Das said that his institute would get into “future collaborations with the DBT-APSCS&T CoE for BRSD to further develop orchid-based entrepreneurship in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Among others, DBT-APSCS&T CoE for BRSD Project Director Dr Debajit Mahanta also spoke.

The training programme, sponsored by the DBT-APSCS&T CoE for BRSD, was the third in a series that have been conducted by the NRCO as part of the collaboration of the two institutions for conservation and development of orchids and orchid-based entrepreneurial avenues in Arunachal.