Sona attends NESt Fest in Delhi

NEW DELHI, 17 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona attended the closing ceremony of the North East Students’ Festival (NESt Fest) at Talkatora stadium here on 16 September.

In his speech, Sona said that he was happy and honoured to be a part of the event organised by My Home India, a voluntary organisation, to showcase the vibrant cultures and talents of the northeastern states to the rest of the country.

“This event not only serves as a platform for showcasing the rich diversity of Northeast India but also fosters meaningful connections between individuals from across India and the Northeast, effectively encapsulating the essence of My Home India,” Sona said.

NESt Fest, the largest gathering of Northeast students in the national capital, has consistently drawn participants from all the eight northeastern states with over 10,000 enthusiastic students attending it every year. (Speaker’s PR Cell)