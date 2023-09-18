Union undersecretaries assess horti development in Tawang

TAWANG, 17 Sep: Union Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) Cell Undersecretaries Harit Kumar Shakya and Anil Kumar Meena, along with state Horticulture Director Nawang Lobsang and Tawang District Horticulture Officer (HQ) Benjamin Pertin, visited ‘vibrant villages’ Audung, Bekhar Kitpi, and T-Gonpa near here on 15 and 16 September.

Tawang District Horticulture Officer Safior Rahman organised the field visit programmes to assess the kiwi, walnut, vegetables, etc, gardens established in the villages with financial assistance from the MIDH Cell.

During the visits, the duo interacted with farmers and villagers about the centrally-sponsored schemes, with special emphasis on agriculture and allied sectors, and the assistance that the farmers are availing of. The undersecretaries noted also the issues raised by the farmers, especially the menace of wild animals, and marketing of their produces.

The duo assured the farmers that provision will be made to set up solar fences to protect the gardens from the menace of wild animals. They also advised the horticulture department to “educate the farmers for marketing of their produces through forward and backward linkages by forming farmers-producers organisations.” (DIPRO)