Orientation workshop on Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

NIRJULI, 17 Sep: The Regional Coordinating Institute of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), situated in the NERIST premises here, organised an orientation workshop on Sunday for participating institutes (PI) to initiate works in the adopted village clusters.

The event brought together 60 representatives from various PIs across the state. “These PIs, comprising educational institutions and non-governmental organisations, came together with a common vision to leverage their combined expertise for the betterment of rural communities,” the NERIST informed in a release.

It said that the primary goal of the initiative is to “empower adopted village clusters by addressing their distinct challenges and promoting comprehensive development.”

“The collaboration is expected to encompass projects spanning education, healthcare, infrastructure, socioeconomic development, and more,” the release said.

Addressing the inaugural function, NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S highlighted the “potential of this initiative to transform the lives of thousands within the adopted village clusters,” and emphasised on “collaboration of educational institutions, NGOs, and stakeholders for inclusive development.”

NSS State Liaison Officer Dr AK Mishra commended “the visionary approach of the Arunachal Pradesh government in fostering rural development,” and stressed on the significance of partnerships among academic institutions, civil society organisations, and the government in developing rural areas.

UBA NERIST Cell Professor P Lingfa underscored “the significant contribution that higher education institutions can make towards fostering sustainable development in rural India.”

He dwelt also on “the role of the UBA in the nation-building endeavour through the progress of villages.”

UBA NERIST Cell Organising Secretary Dr T Patel also spoke.