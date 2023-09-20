Youth fatally shot near reserved forest area; locals accuse Assam’s forest battalion

Staff Reporter

BORDURIA, 19 Sep: The body of a 24-year-old man, identified as Lokhi Wangsu, of Naitong village in Borduria circle of Tirap district, was found near the forested area of Hukanjuri near the Arunachal-Assam boundary on Monday.

The youth’s body had marks of bullet injuries.

The locals have alleged that the youth died after personnel of the forest battalion of Assam’s Dibrugarh district fired at him while he was looking for his missing cow within the reserved forest area in the morning of 18 September.

Giving details of the incident, Tirap DC Hento Karga confirmed that the victim had received bullet injuries, and that his body was sent for inquest and postmortem was conducted.

“The relatives of the victim have alleged that he was fatally shot by the forest battalion of Assam. An investigation is on to find out how far this is true,” the DC said, and informed that the victim’s relatives have also filed an FIR with both the Arunachal and the Assam Police, as the incident occurred near the reserved forest area which falls under the jurisdiction of Assam.

Meanwhile, the North East Human Rights Organisation (NEHRO) filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on 19 September, alleging misuse of power and unwarranted use of force by the Assam forest battalion, resulting in the tragic death of Lokhi Wangsu.

NEHRO state affairs secretary Buteng Tayeng stated that the action of the Assam forest battalion raises serious concern over excessive

use of force and a potential violation of human rights, especially considering the victim’s peaceful intent in searching for his lost domestic cow.

Stating that the incident has not only claimed the life of an innocent individual but also left the community in shock and grief, Tayeng urged the NHRC to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter, holding the responsible parties accountable for their action.