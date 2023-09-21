Take effective measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Moyong

PASIGHAT, 20 Sep: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong has urged the officials of the concerned department to take appropriate and effective measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the power consumers in East Siang district.

While reviewing the power scenario of the district on Wednesday, Moyong said, “The state government has been providing all support for the welfare of the people in the power sector in the district. Therefore, the concerned department should ensure quality power supply to the Pasighat township with utmost sincerity and dedication.”

An alternative power line from Chapakhuwa, Assam, was recently connected to Pasighat additionally to mitigate the power crisis in Pasighat, but still, people are facing tremendous power cuts.

Highlighting the power problem being faced by the citizens, he asked to urgently complete the works on substations and transmission lines under a comprehensive scheme, undertaken by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL) in the district, “so that Pasighat and the district as a whole get adequate and stable power supply and meet the growing power demand in the future.”

At the same time, the MLA said that people of Pasighat must be cooperative and supportive in the process of power infrastructure development-related works.

DC Tayi Taggu said that with many upcoming projects related to Pasighat as a Smart City, power supply would be a major need for every developmental activity.

Taggu stressed all-out efforts by all for the augmentation of power supply from all sources to meet the power requirements of Pasighat and the district as a whole.

The Power Grid CGM A. Majumdar, Sr. DGM Kaling Jonkey, SE (power) M. Jini, EE (power) Obang Yirang, and EE (transmission) Taduram Darang briefed the house about various developments and issues being faced by them to contain the power crisis at the earliest.

The SE and EE of DoP informed the MLA and DC that the demands for the township are increasing day by day. They said the department was drawing nine (9) MW supply, out of which 7.5 MW load could be managed as the maximum level.

The duo also informed that one more foothill supply from Likabali would be connected to Niglok substation in the coming days, and Pasighat would be able to draw supply from Ranganadi via Aalo, Chapakhuwa (Assam), and Likabali via Niglok.

Majumdar and Jini brought to the notice that completing the power substation at Napit by November ’23 would bring a big positive result and mitigate the power constraint.

The SE (power) also apprised the MLA that Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) would help strengthen and upgrade the power infrastructure, for which work would shortly be carried out.

PMC chief Okiam Moyong Borang, councilors Kaling Doruk and Oyin Gao, ZPMs Ogam Mengu, Tamut Tasung and Alen Taning also spoke. (DIPRO)