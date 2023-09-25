APYC declares solidarity with JACPDF

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Sunday said that it stands in solidarity with the Joint Action Committee for Postal Department Fiasco (JACPDF), which is demanding “cancellation of all non-APST appointees for both gramin dak sevak (GDS) and branch post master (BPM) posts.”

In a press release, the APYC sought “engagement of indigenous unemployed youths” in the posts.

The JACPDF’s other demand is “making domicile/proof of residence certificate mandatory, as per the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, and the Chin Hills Act, 1896, for recruitment to GDS and BPM posts.”

“It has been brought to my knowledge that as many as 2,596 GDSs and 866 BPMs have been advertised under the postal department for online selection. These posts are meant specifically for the locals of the state, but unfortunately, due to lackadaisical attitude of the Indian postal department, huge numbers of non-locals/non-APSTs are flocking in to fill those posts by fraudulently obtaining domicile certificates from gullible gaon buras and property owners,” APYC president Tarh Johny stated in the release.

“Thousands of local educated youths are struggling for sustenance due to lack of employment avenues, and are relentlessly seeking opportunities. As such, this huge number of vacant posts came as a ray of hope for them, but to their

utter disappointment, it is yet again engulfed in uncertainty,” Johny said.

He added that “the situation could have been different had our representatives acted proactively at the Centre.”

“It is high time our representatives – Western Arunachal MP Kiren Rijiju and Eastern Arunachal MP Tapir Gao – intervened and sought early solution to the issue by taking up the issue with the central leadership and the department concerned, instead of lip service, for the greater interest of the youths in particular and the state as a whole,” said Johny.