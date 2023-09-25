NGOs, NSS unit carry out Yagamso river cleaning

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: In commemoration of the World Rivers Day, NGOs Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, in collaboration with the NSS unit of Lekhi-based Bini Yanga Government Women College, carried out a cleaning drive at the Chandranagar stretch of the Yagamso river on Sunday.

The initiative was supported by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

The volunteers demonstrated their commitment to environmental preservation by tirelessly collecting over 150 bags of garbage from the Yagamso river. The event was aimed at raising awareness about the significance of rivers and the urgent need to protect them.

Speaking on this year’s World Rivers Day theme, ‘Rights of Rivers’, Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project assistant coordinator Keyom Doni emphasised the vital role that rivers play in our ecosystem.

“Rivers are the lifeline of our planet, nurturing ecosystems, sustaining communities, and providing us with essential resources. Yet, they are under constant threat from pollution, overuse, and neglect. It’s crucial that we recognise the importance of protecting rivers and acknowledge their rights as vital entities in our ecosystem.”

Doni underscored that “rivers have the inherent right to flow freely, remain clean and unpolluted, and support the diverse lives that depend on them,” and added that the river cleaning drive exemplified “the community’s dedication to safeguarding these rights.”

Advocating collective action against river pollution, Doni said: “Let’s remember that our actions today will determine the state of these lifelines for generations to come. Together we can make a difference and ensure that our rivers continue to thrive.”