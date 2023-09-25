Dist committee organises camp

CHONGKHAM, 24 Sep: The Namsai District Steering Committee for Aspirational Block Programme organised a camp at the government higher secondary school here on Sunday.

The camp was preceded by a meeting on the aspirational district programme and the aspirational block programme (ABP), chaired by Planning Secretary RK Sharma, on Saturday.

Among others, the camp was attended by ZPC Chow Jenia Namchoom, the district planning officer, HoDs, GBs, the SBI branch manager, members of CBOs, panchayat members, and officials of Priamal Foundation.

The ABP is monitored by the NITI Aayog. Its objective is to prepare block development strategies (BDS), find critical gaps, and outline priorities across nine sectors, five themes, and 39 key performance indicators.

The nine sectors are health, nutrition, agriculture, education, drinking water & sanitation, livelihood, financial services, information & technology, and rural development.

During the camp, the idea of ABP was explained to all the stakeholders, and deliberations on all the 39 key performance indicators were held to prepare the BDS. (DIPRO)