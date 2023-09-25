Religiosity

Monday Musing

[ Ranjit Sinha ]

During my school days, I, as a child, was made to believe in some ancestral rituals for the wellbeing of my daily life.

On reaching adulthood, I realised that I had developed my interest in rituals and great epics of ancient India like the Mahabharata and the Ramayana.

In those days of youthful life, I was fascinated by the stories of ancient books and had made up my mind to become one of the characters of the great historical/mythological stories.

Later, I came to know that those books are related to a particular religion, Hinduism, and we, that is our community, belong to this religion.

Our belief system, culture and traditions are governed by our religion.

Coming out of my interior native village for higher education, I came to know that there are many religions on this world. There are many ways to realise god and perform rituals, and practices.

Like hospitals, there are so many religious organisations within Hinduism, which, according to their religious preacher/guide or guru, help people to realise god and live a peaceful life.

I was at a loss and gave up the idea of imitating the heroes of that ancient Hindu literature.

After the end of my institutional education, I landed in a different world within the world. I found that our institutional education has little meaning in practical life. It seemed that our education system had thrown me in front of the gate of real educational institution. As a job seeker, I realised also that being religious is not so important to become an employed person.

Despite being religious from the depths of my heart, I had severely failed to unearth the deeper meaning of religion.

However, after reading Swami Vivekananda, I found a new meaning of religion. I gave my best efforts to soothe my belief. I came to the conclusion that any religion is very effective in maintaining good mental health and sound mind. We gain inner strength through religious practices. It helps mould the character of a person, which is very essential to lead a peaceful and happy life. I respect every religion, and religion-based cultures and traditions.

While writing this, I wonder – is there any relation between religion and politics?

According to media reports, while speaking during a conference organised in Chennai by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association on 2 September, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had sparked a row after he compared Sanatana dharma with “dengue” and “malaria.” He had reportedly said that it should not just be opposed but “eradicated.”

However, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Stalin for his remarks.

Is it necessary for politicians to give religious sermons?