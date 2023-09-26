Army promotes VVP in E/Kameng

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: The Indian Army conducted various programmes to promote the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) in Bameng, Khenewa and Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district, in collaboration with the district administration.

The programmes featured an information technology training workshop, a career counselling session for students, agro-tourism training, homestay and hospitality guidance, Agnipath scheme career counselling, and information on various governmental schemes.

“A comprehensive lecture on the beneficial schemes of the central government shed light on the numerous avenues of support available to the people. The agro-tourism training and homestay development and hospitality workshop opened doors to a new world of opportunities for the locals interested in harnessing the potential of their natural surroundings for tourism and hospitality ventures,” the East Kameng DIPRO informed in a release on Monday.

“With all these diverse array of activities, the aim was to nurture not just the skills but also the aspirations of the community. These sessions provided invaluable insights and guidance to the talented young students and the general public,” the release said, adding that “the local response to this initiative has been nothing short of heartwarming.”

“The people, brimming with happiness and delight, enthusiastically participated in all the activities, showcasing their unwavering support for such transformative endeavours. It is evident that these initiatives have ignited a spark of optimism and ambition in the hearts of the local population, paving the way for brighter and more prosperous vibrant villages in the interior parts of the country,” the release added.