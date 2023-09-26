SDP on house wiring underway

PASIGHAT, 25 Sep: Thirty rural unemployed youths are participating in a 50-day skill development programme (SDP) on house wiring – sanctioned by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office – which got underway at Gumin Nagar here in East Siang district on Monday.

The programme is being implemented by the Sisang Indigenous Area Development Society (SIADS).

NABARD District Development Manager Nitya Mili, who launched the programme in the presence of SP SK Jha, Power Department JE Ajay Pertin, SIADS chairperson Atem Perme, and others, said that “the region lacks electricians with sound knowledge of electrical wiring, and therefore this training programme on house wiring for the rural youths is being organised.”

“On successful completion of the training programme, the participants will be able to understand the basics of electric wiring and can carry out activities related to testing, repair, installation, and maintenance of electrical equipments,” Mili said.

The SP also encouraged the participants, and said that the skills learnt during the programme would “help you to go ahead in the right direction in the society and become responsible citizens.”

The JE said that, “after completion of the training programme, the participants will not only be able to become self-employed and find placement in other government agencies, but it will also enable them to attend to wiring works in their own houses.”

The SIADS chairman advised the trainees to “participate in the training with full dedication, so that the NGO can facilitate and guide the trainees with regard to availing bank loans after completion of the training programme,” the NABARD informed.