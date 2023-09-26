BJP observes Upadhyaya’s birth anniv

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: The state BJP observed the 107th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the founder of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh (now BJP), at its office here on Monday.

MLA Laisam Simai presented a brief on the contributions made by Upadhyaya to the nation, and state BJP general secretary Nalong Mije appealed to the party’s workers to draw inspiration from Upadhyaya in making India economically developed, and in protecting the state’s traditions and cultures, besides its ecosystem.

Mije also called for “adopting swadeshi economic policies based on our cultural, civilisational and nationalist values and ethos to make India strong, vibrant, and self-reliant.”

Among others, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Health Minister Alo Libang, and IMC Mayor Tame Phassang attended the programme.

Meanwhile, a team of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, led by its president Ritemso Manyu, donated books to Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, to commemorate Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary.