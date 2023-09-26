Photo exhibition on Rashtriya Poshan Maah

GUMTO, 25 Sep: A two-day photo exhibition on the theme ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah’, being organised by the Central Bureau of Communication’s (CBC) regional office (RO) here, in collaboration with the women & child development directorate, began at the community hall here in Papum Pare district on Monday.

Gumto CO Taya Chuma inaugurated the exhibition, in the presence of 120 other visitors.

The CO in her address encouraged the participants to know about the nutritional facts of foods. As the majority of the participants were workers of the Doimukh ICDS, she asked them to “share this knowledge with the people of your locality.”

Dr L Chukhi offered advice on how to take care of children below six years of age, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. She also explained to the participants the benefits of zinc, folic acid and iron.

Earlier, Yupia ICDS Deputy Director Arati Tayeng in her inaugural address apprised the participants of the aims and objectives of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah.

She said that the campaign focuses on cultivating practices that foster health, wellness and immunity against diseases and malnutrition.

CBC RO in-charge Rakesh Doley and Doimukh CDPO Maya Murtem also spoke. (DIPRO)