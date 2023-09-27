Include households facing water crisis in VWSC: MLA

NAMSAI, 26 Sep: “Members of the households that are facing water crisis should be included in the village water and sanitation committee (VWSC), in order to create a sense of responsibility among them, Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom said on Tuesday during a district water & sanitation committee meeting at the DC office here.

The MLA suggested also that “exposure visits of VWSC members should be planned to enhance their knowledge of functional and successful water treatment plants.”

“Issues and hurdles of the department concerned shall be placed in the state-level forum,” he said.

The MLA urged the member secretaries to conduct periodic block-level coordination meetings. “Visiting the sites of all ongoing projects should be done by the member secretaries, along with officers of the PHED,” he opined.

He further said that “all the ground issues requiring

prioritisation should be brought to the knowledge of the DWSM chairman.”

Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori informed that, “out of all the completed projects under JJM in Lekang circle, the majority of the projects are defunct.”

She said that “there is lack of coordination and awareness among the villagers, and hence, intervention is needed from our end,” and called for a strategy to “functionally reap the efforts of JJM.”

She further said that a list of all the works executed by various departments should be given to the legislators and the ZPMs concerned.

Presiding over the meeting, DC CR Khampa said: “Unlike other parts of the state, the water supply system in the district is not gravity driven but mostly regulated through lift water system.”

“Sustaining the unit has become a big concern in Namsai, for which village-wise VWSCs have been formed, but the sense of ownership is lacking; therefore, despite achieving 90 per cent plus physical achievement, many are defunct.”

He added that the panchayats should have a functional office in the village level, and urged the member secretaries to make the gram panchayat office functional.

DPDO W Mossang informed that, “under the grey water management for achieving ODF plus, work is being done in convergence with the RD department.”

“Individual soak pits and drains are being constructed under the MGNREGA,” Mossang said, and added that “a total of 605 units are being constructed in the district, aiming at achieving 100 per cent saturation by October.”

Among others, the ZPC, ZPMs, and officers of the PHE and the RD departments attended the meeting. (DIPRO)