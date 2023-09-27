SSB Bn celebrates 17th raising day

TAWANG, 26 Sep: Tawang-based 38th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) celebrated its 17th raising day on Tuesday.

The programme started with paying of homage to the martyrs at the Shaheed Vatika in the battalion headquarters by MLA Tsering Tashi, DC Kanki Darang, Tawang Brigade Commander Brig VS Rajput, SP DW Thongon, and others.

This was followed by plantation of saplings.

Tashi felicitated the commandant and other officers and jawans of the battalion, and expressed gratitude to them on behalf of the people of Tawang for securing the borders and providing support to the public whenever requested for.

Commandant RK Srivastava conveyed gratitude

to the people of Tawang for their support to the battalion.

The jawans of the battalion presented cultural programmes to mark the occasion. (DIPRO)