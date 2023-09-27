Ngurang Learning Institute garners accolades at UNGA

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The Ngurang Learning Institute (NLI), founded in 2014 by two sisters, Ngurang Meena and Ngurang Reena from Arunachal Pradesh, garnered accolades at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

Speaking to The Arunachal Times, Reena informed that the selection was a long process. “Only 17 innovative organisations who have met the sustainable development goals were selected to be included in a book titled Ideas, Innovation, Implementation: India’s Journey towards the SDGs. The NLI was selected under the SDGs’ education and gender equality goal,” she said.

Reena further said that “the selection was made based on small projects which have been impactful, sustainable and achievable in a short period of time.”

The book highlights the two sisters’ street library initiative.

The NLI is a non-profit organisation. It has helped over 1,000 people to read and write, and offers various skill development programmes.

The book, published by UN India, highlights that, with the help of the Itanagar Capital Region administration, the NLI has involved school headmasters and principals in raising awareness on the importance of street libraries.

The book has been launched by the Reliance Foundation, the Observer Research Foundation, and UN India.