Penalty imposed on SPIO

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the state public information officer (SPIO) of the Lower Subansiri DC office, Chapu Raja, for gross violation of provisions of the RTI Act, 2005.

The APIC in a release on Tuesday said that, “despite warning order passed vide Memo No APIC-782/2022/814, dated 2 August, 2023, on the 4th hearing held on 1 August, 2023 and reasonable opportunity to show cause on his willful absence and non-compliance of the directions of commission, Chapu Raja remained absent during the 5th hearing.”

The SPIO has been directed to deposit the penalty amount in favour of the APIC registrar through

a treasury challan before 10 October, and to “produce the proof of depositing of the amount through treasury challan along with all the information as sought for by the appellant on the next date of hearing fixed on 21 November, failing which additional action shall be initiated under Section 20 (2) of the Act.”

The SPIO has further been directed to pay a compensation of Rs 6,000 to appellant Taw Peri “for causing hardship and non-furnishing of the information.”