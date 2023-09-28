Career guidance-cum-motivational talk organized

RONO HILLS, 27 Sep: The career counseling & placement cell of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in association with the New Delhi-based Helping Hands & Alternative Learning System (ALS), organized a “career guidance-cum-motivational talk” at the university’s convention hall here on Wednesday.

More than 600 students of the university and from the Doimukh Government College attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, RGU vice-chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha said that such programmes play a role of pathfinder for many confused aspirants. He assured that it will be made a regular programme henceforth. He also narrated about the core contribution of the university through teaching, learning, research and community services.

Interacting with the students, resource person and special commissioner of police, Delhi armed police and president of Helping Hands NGO Robin Hibu gave an overview on career options with special focus on “trying out of box as per the available facilities in the country and beyond.” He spoke at length about the preparedness of students for competitions.

Hibu, who also happens to be an alumnus of RGU, suggested that one should choose friends wisely for achieving higher goals and to do SWOT analysis of self. “Unless one understands well about their strengths and abilities the achievements of targets becomes difficult,” Hibu said.

He asked the students to remain free from excessive use of mobile phones and encouraged them to use it only to enhance their knowledge.

Speaking about his mantra of good health, he told the members of the house to become an early riser and urged all not to forget their roots, and be the ambassadors of their native place.

He handed over his autobiography to the vice-chancellor and registrar of RGU.

Other resource person and the executive director of ALS Manish K. Gautam spoke about Five Ds — to dream big in life quoting the former President of India Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, to dream such dreams that doesn’t let you sleep, to be determined to take one’s dreams into reality, to be disciplined as one cannot be successful in life without being disciplined and to set deadlines to do things within a given time and to have the right direction with understanding the generation and creation options in life with a desire to excel.

Both the resource persons answered the queries from the students during a question and answer session and cleared all the doubts of the participants.

Professor in-charge of placement cell prof. Tasi Kaye, coordinator of career counseling cell of RGU and organizing secretary of the event prof. Boa Reena Tok and placement officer of RGU Sushmita Chanda also spoke.

Among others, RGU’s dean of life sciences and agricultural sciences prof. Sumpam Tangjang, director IQAC and head of commerce prof. R C Parida, joint registrar Dr. David Pertin, head of physical education & sports sciences Dr. Sambhu Prasad were present during the programme.