Number of females per 1,000 males in Namsai below nat’l average

NAMSAI, 28 Sep: The number of females per 1,000 males in Namsai district is below the national average, Namsai DC CR Khampa said during a district-level task force meeting under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) campaign, which he chaired here on Thursday.

During the meeting, which was attended by the DMO, the DRCHO, the DSP, CDPOs, and others, the DC urged the officers of the women & child development (WCD) and the health departments to “run the programme with diligence and determination,” and added that, in order for the programme to be successful, strengthening of activities at the grassroots level by the ASHAs and anganwadi workers is the need of the hour.

The importance of providing awareness, along with essential support and guidance to the girl children was also emphasised during the meeting.

The Namsai CDPO presented a comprehensive overview of all the activities envisaged under the programme.

A district plan of the mandated activities under the BBBP was also chalked out. (DIPRO)