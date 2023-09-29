Guv for promoting leadership among youths

CHIMPU, 28 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik advocated promoting leadership and responsibility skills among the students of the state.

Addressing a conclave organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the VKV here on Thursday to mark the ABVP’s 75th anniversary, Parnaik advised the students to “imbibe the spirit of selflessness to enhance yourselves.”

“If our youths are literate, disciplined and inspirational, the development of the state will follow,” he said, and exhorted the youths of the state to “contribute in the developmental progress by promoting unity and goodwill amongst the people.”

Stating that the ABVP is one of the largest student organisations in the world, the governor appealed to the youths to “participate in creating awareness on health issues and drug menace, and help in its eradication.”

He also exhorted the students to be involved in preserving the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the state.

The governor shared his thoughts on the National Education Policy-2020, the Vibrant Villages Programme, and healthcare services with the participants, comprising, among others, professionals, officers and political leaders who are former ABVP volunteers.

The chief minister’s adviser Tai Tagak, state ABVP president Dr Bijay Raji, state ABVP secretary Tatlom Tayeng, and ABVP national organising secretary Ashish Chauhan also spoke.

A large number of students associated with the state unit of the ABVP, along with ABVP functionaries also attended the programme. (Raj Bhavan)