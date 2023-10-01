APP team leaves for 72nd All India Police Games

ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: The boxing and weightlifting teams of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) left here for Haryana to participate in the 72nd All India Police Games to be held there in Madhuban from 4 to 8 October.

The athletes are Constables Sampong Rajkhowa and Kelin Mili (boxing) and Timlik Raji and Kankhang Kongkang (weightlifting).

The team is being led by ASI Lig and Opo as manager.

DGP Anand Mohan, DIGP Vijay Kumar, SP Rohit Rajbhir, SP Sachin Singhal, APP Sports Control Board secretary Bomge Kamduk and its assistant secretary Bulang Marik saw off the team from the AAPBn ground in Chimpu here on Saturday.