Cleanliness drive carried out

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 30 Sep: A ‘cleanliness drive-cum-awareness programme’ was conducted by the Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district police, in collaboration with the government secondary school here, in the Eze river (Deopani) area.

The drive was led by DSP (P) Nabam Rikam, under the guidance of SP Akanksha Yadav.

The police said that “the motto of the programme was to appeal to the people and make them aware about not littering the natural beauty of Roing in particular and Arunachal Pradesh in general, especially in the river bank areas where people come for sightseeing and recreational purposes, but they leave

the area littered by not disposing of their plastic waste, mostly cold drink, water bottles, cans, etc.”

Police officers interacted with the students and advised them to stay away from alcohol and prohibited drugs, and to be sincere, disciplined and focused on their studies.

The police have also placed dustbins made of bamboo in various locations of the district.