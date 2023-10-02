Hollongi to get Pilot training academy: CM

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: A pilot training academy will be established in Hollongi, Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has provided land on lease to the New Zealand Aviation Academy, which will establish the academy, he stated.

“Great news for aspiring pilots! New Zealand Aviation Academy will set up a pilot training academy in Hollongi, Arunachal Pradesh. @AAI_Official has provided the land on lease for the academy. Our youngsters won’t have to go elsewhere for training. Congratulations,” he posted on X, sharing a photo of the Donyi Polo airport in Holongi. (PTI)