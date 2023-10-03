Cong’s OBC wing chairman Ajay Yadav demands immediate implementation of women’s quota in polls

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (PTI) Days after Parliament passed the women’s reservation bill, the Congress’ OBC wing chairman Ajay Singh Yadav Monday demanded its immediate implementation and said a provision should also be made for a sub-quota for women of the Other Backward Class community.

A memorandum was submitted to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya over to the demand, he said.

Yadav, who led a march from the Haryana Congress office here to the Raj Bhavan that was attended by a large number of party workers, said they were stopped by the police citing that prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 are in force in the area.

The memorandum was handed over to an OSD of the governor, he said.

In the memorandum addressed to the President and submitted through the governor here, the Congress stated, “We demand that out of the 33 per cent reservation given to women (in the recently passed women’s reservation Bill), the OBC, SC, ST and minority women should be given equal representation within this reservation proportionate to their population in the country and the implementation of women’s reservation starting from the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and Parliament elections in 2024.

“Kindly ensure the necessary amendments to the Nari Shakti Act, 2023,” it stated.

The Congress claimed in the memorandum that the Narendra Modi government passed the women’s reservation bull “under pressure from us and all other opposition parties”.

“But sadly, the bill that was recently brought by the BJP government to give reservations to women is a betrayal to the majority of women in India. This is because, firstly, no provision in the current legislation ensures when this reservation for women will be implemented.

“Secondly, women belonging to OBC, SC, ST and Minority communities do not find any quota for themselves in this legislation,” the memorandum stated.

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the women’s reservation bill which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The law will take some time before being implemented as the next census and the subsequent delimitation exercise – redrawing of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies – will ascertain the particular seats being earmarked for women.