RGU authority cautions its employees against non-cooperation

RONO HILLS, 2 Oct: The administrative authority of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here has cautioned all its employees, teaching and non-teaching, to refrain from participating in the proposed non-cooperation movement announced by the Rajiv Gandhi University Teachers’ Association (RGUTA) and the Rajiv Gandhi University Employees’ Association (RGUEA) from 4 October onwards.

Last Friday, the two associations had announced that they would resort to an indefinite non-cooperation movement from 4 October onwards if extension is granted to incumbent RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha.

Both of the associations are demanding appointment of a new VC.

The RGU authority stated that, “As per Rajiv Gandhi University Act, 2006 (No 8 of 2007) the extensions/appointments are done by the president of India as visitor of the university. The RGU Act, under Statutes (4) provides further that the visitor may direct any vice chancellor, after his term has expired, to continue in office for such period, not exceeding a total period of one year, as may be specified by him.”

“As per CCS (Conduct) Rules, the employees cannot question the appointing authority, ie, the president of India, by resorting to non-cooperation movement, which amounts to paralysis the university system. Such acts of the associations will disturb the peace and tranquillity in the campus and disturb the normal functioning of the university,” the RGU authority said in a release.

It cautioned that “if anyone participates in the proposed non-cooperation movement, the administration will implement ‘no work no pay policy’ and the entry in the service book will be done accordingly. Further, if those who are on probation, their services will be broken on all absentee days/period.”

“In the event of forceful/coerce implementation of non-cooperation movement by the associations and their leaders, administrative actions will be initiated accordingly,” the RGU release said.

The RGUTA and the RGUEA had stated that the post of the VC had been advertised on 26 September for fresh appointment. They further said that the tenure of incumbent VC Prof Saket Kushwaha is expiring on 5 pm of 3 October.