Awareness prog on POCSO Act

ROING, 3 Oct: An awareness programme on the POCSO Act, 2012, the Amendment Act 2019, the POCSO Rules, 2020, and Child Helpline 1098 was conducted by the district child protection unit here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday.

Stakeholders from various departments, NGOs and local bodies of the district attended the programme, during which advocate Bysham Tyring highlighted the key features of the POCSO Act, such as sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography, and the related sections and punishments.

SI T Ami spoke about ‘children in need of care and protection’ and ‘child in conflict with law’-related punishment.

Medical Officer Dr Kimi Pulu spoke on the role of medical officers in POCSO cases.

“A lady medical officer should examine a girl child who is below 18 years of age,” Dr Pulu said.

The doctor further said that, “whenever examination of a child is done, a parent or any person whom the child trusts should be present throughout the examination.”

Child Helpline coordinator Embi Mega explained the roles and the process of the Child Helpline in the district. She informed that 166 cases have so far been registered since 2019.

ICDS DD GA Perying also spoke. (DIPRO)