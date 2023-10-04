Counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism prog underway

PASIGHAT, 3 Oct: A weeklong online certificate programme on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism, being organised by the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) here in East Siang district, began on Tuesday.

The inaugural online session was attended by RRU Vice Chancellor Prof Bimal N Patel, APP IGP (Security Training) Michi Paku, and Additional Commissioner of Delhi Police, Pramod Kumar Mishra.

Prof Patel in his address enumerated the schemes in the domain of counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism, and the use of new technology. He dwelt also on how the RRU’s campus can “contribute to the different aspects of the field, allowing the students to participate in many case studies from the field of counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism.”

Paku shared his experience of cases of insurgency in the region, focusing on guerrilla warfare, types of insurgency, and the challenges faced by the forces while tackling insurgency and terrorist activities.

Mishra highlighted the importance of countering insurgency, terrorism and narco-terrorism, “and the security sector and reforms in civil society, along with preventive measures,” the RRU informed in a release.