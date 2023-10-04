Union submits memo to edn min

RAGA, 3 Oct: The All Raga Dollungmukh Kamporijo Area Students’ Union informed in a release that it has submitted a 3-point memorandum to Education Minister Taba Tedir, seeking establishment of a new degree college in Kamle headquarters Raga; construction of Type-V quarters for the principal of the government higher secondary school in Boasimla; and upgrading the government secondary school in Dollungmukh to the higher secondary level.

The memorandum was submitted to the minister during the foundation day celebration of the union, which was also attended by the minister, on 30 September, the release said.