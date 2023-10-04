Villagers mourn GB’s demise

ITANAGAR, 3 Oct: Jakhu Wangsa, the gaon bura (GB) of Longkai village in Longding district, passed away on 2 October, following a prolonged illness.

He had served as an ASM from 1988 to 1993, and five years as a GPM. He was the GB of the village at the time of his demise.

Recalling him as a selfless person and a great leader, the villagers of Longkai said that Wangsa “always fought for the right in every social issue,” adding that he had “saved so many people from the NSCN and was beaten up by the NSCN when he tried to save the public.”

“He once sacrificed to save two village people when the NSCN kidnapped them and took them to Myanmar. At that time, he went to Myanmar on foot, but the NSCN didn’t release them due to lack of money which they demanded, so he decided to stay in Myanmar until the NSCN’s demand had been met, while the two others were allowed to return to the village.

“He himself returned after two weeks, after the militants’ demand had been met,” the villagers stated in a release.