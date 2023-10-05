Arunachal delegates in Ghana for 66th CPC

ACCRA (GHANA), 4 Oct: Headed by assembly speaker PD Sona, a delegation from Arunachal Pradesh including deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, deputy speaker Tesam Pongte, and MLA Nyamar Karbak, is participating in the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC), which began here in Ghana on Wednesday.

PD Sona expressed his eagerness to engage in meaningful discussions on global issues throughout the conference.

He emphasized the critical role of the CPC as a platform for addressing worldwide

concerns and fostering international cooperation.

President of Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other distinguished guests were present in the opening ceremony.