LDV bandh against L&T Construction seeking revocation of contract to outsider

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 4 Oct: The 12-hr Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) bandh called by Lower Dibang Valley District Students’ Union, Dibang Adi Students’ Union and Dibang Indigenous Entrepreneurs and Contractors Association, to protest against L&T Construction Ltd. Dibang Lot-2 Project for non-fulfillment of their demands passed off peacefully on Wednesday.

All schools and shops remained closed during the bandh.

It was called to protest against L&T for its failure to immediately revoke all road works contracts awarded to TTC Infra India, a non-domicile company, and allocation of all road work packages to qualified local contractors, who meet the necessary criteria.

Members of the protesting bodies had held a meeting with officials of L&T, which was attended by the DA, panchayat members of the district, representatives of AIMSU and NHPC.

“In the meeting, we had placed some demands before L&T Construction Ltd, Dibang Lot-2 project. However, project director Pritam Kumar failed to give us assurance and commitment and hence we went ahead with the bandh call today,” they informed.

The DIECA said, “Many years ago, when indigenous people opposed mega dams, power developers told them not to oppose the dams because they would bring a lot of development and contract work. Today, these same power developers are saying that indigenous people cannot secure contract work due to their lack of credentials. They cannot employ indigenous people because they are not skilled, and they cannot hire vehicles from indigenous suppliers because the rates offered by competitors from other states are much cheaper. In essence, they are implying that indigenous people are good for nothing, except for compensation.”

They made a five-point demand which includes, engaging indigenous people in C and D grade staff, security guards, operators, drivers, and to hire small to medium vehicles from indigenous people. They also demanded that the indigenous people should be engaged as vegetable vendors and in other FMCG related roles. All road works packages should be allotted to qualified local contractors who meet the necessary criteria.

They said, “There are a total of seven packages, PR1 to PR7 (total distance 24.79 kms). Instead of consolidating from PR1 to PR7 as a single package, these packages from PR1 to PR7 need to be executed on an individual unit basis, enabling local contractors/entrepreneurs to be eligible for participation and fulfillment of the credentials required by L&T Construction Ltd, Dibang Lot-2 Project.