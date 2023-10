ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: Union Bank of India under its corporate social responsibility initiative has donated Rs. 3 crore for construction of a state-of-the-art building for primary health centre, Borguli in East Siang district.

The bank’s MD-cum-CEO A. Manimekhalai handed over the demand draft for the said amount to East Siang DMO Dr. Radesh Tatan on 2 October at Mumbai.