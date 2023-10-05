Training on competency based assessment of maths

KHONSA, 4 Oct: Three days training programme on ‘competency based assessment of mathematics’ began here at DIET in Tirap district on Wednesday.

Attending the programme, deputy commissioner Hento Karga appealed to the teachers to acquire the technique of teaching effectively to impart quality education. “The role of teacher is important to build a desirable society,” Karga said.

ADC (hq) Hakresha Kri asked the teachers to perform their duties with missionary zeal as the role of teacher is most important.

DIET principal Poro Rangjang also spoke. (DIPRO)