ADC assesses hydropower project

DIRANG, 5 Oct: The Dirang ADC, along with other officials recently visited the 4×500 KW Dirang small hydropower project to assess the ongoing renovation and modernisation (R&M) work at the site.

The project, in operation since 1978, plays a crucial role in providing hydroelectric power to West Kameng district.

The ADC and his team reviewed the progress of the R&M project, which aims to extend the operational life of the power facility. The project encompasses work on various critical components, including the power channel, the desilting tank, the weir, and intake. Both civil and electromechanical work on the project have been tendered, with the execution being overseen by the Bomdila Hydropower Division-I.

Upon completion, the power project is expected to have significantly increased power generation capacity. (DIPRO)