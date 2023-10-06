‘Space on Wheels’ prog underway

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: A two-day ‘Space on Wheels’ programme, being organised by the IQAC unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in collaboration with Shillong (Meghalaya)-based VIBHA and NESAC, began at the college here on Thursday.

Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology Director CD Mungyak inaugurated the programme by flagging off the ‘Space on Wheels’ bus.

The programme will feature displaying of models related to the initiatives and achievements of the ISRO, on the bus, from 2-6 pm on Friday.

Addressing the students, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets and faculty members at the inaugural programme, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan encouraged the students to pursue their interest in the field of space and technology.

Itanagar Science & Technology Centre Curator Dr Vivek also motivated the students to “broaden your knowledge in space technology.”

Scientist SD Rosley B Lyngdoh from the NESAC also encouraged the students from various disciplines to get involved in the field of space technology.

Scientist Rahul Pratap, DNGC Botany Assistant Professor Dr Priyanka Dutta, and Physics HoD Dr Bandana Gogoi also spoke.