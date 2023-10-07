10th edition of Ziro Butterfly Meet underway

ZIRO, 6 Oct: The 10th edition of the Ziro Butterfly Meet (ZBM) was launched at the old DC conference hall here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday, in the presence of ZBM patron and Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, and DC Bamin Nime, among others.

Nime in his address at the inaugural function underscored the critical role of butterflies as environmental indicators, and highlighted that they thrive in “clean environments.”

He stressed the importance of protecting the environment to conserve biodiversity, acknowledging the heritage of the Apatani people of Ziro, who have long been stewards of their natural resources.

As a symbol of commitment to a cleaner environment, the DC distributed paper bags to promote a garbage-free environment, and to “uphold the dignity of labour.”

The ZBM has attracted a diverse array of participants, including young people who are eager to take part in the two-day camp nestled in the scenic Pange valley, accompanied by experts in the study of butterflies and birds, as well as members of prominent NGOs such as the Apatani Youth Association and the Apatani Women Association of Ziro.

The Gaon Bura-Gaon Buri Association has also lent its support to the event.

The ZBM has been an annual event since its inception in 2014 by NGO Ngunu Ziro, in collaboration with the forest department. The core objective of this event is to inspire and educate the local youths about the rich biodiversity and the importance of conservation.

The inaugural function featured an informative presentation about Tale valley, established as a wildlife sanctuary in 1995 by converting a reserved forest.

Encompassing 337 square kilometres and spanning altitudes from 1,700 to 2,700 metres, Tale valley boasts a diverse flora and fauna. It is often referred to as a ‘floral paradise’ due to the abundant presence of over 100 medicinal plant species, 200 fern species, and 100 orchids and rhododendrons in it. Its fauna include 409 different species of birds and animals like the clouded leopard, the black bear, and elephants.

The historical significance of the ZBM was also highlighted during the function, with participants recounting the discovery of the Kaiser-i-Hind butterfly during the very first meet in 2014. This discovery marked the first-ever photograph of this butterfly species.

Subsequently, the team succeeded in identifying a new butterfly species, called the Apatani Glory.

The experts also delivered valuable talks during the function, focusing on butterfly and environmental conservation. (DIPRO)