ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: Arunachal colts went down fighting 1-2 to Chandigarh in the semifinal of the Hero Junior Boys NFC for BC Roy Trophy 2023-24 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday.

Bengia Niya put Arunachal ahead by scoring in just a few minutes from the start of the match. But they couldn’t hold on to the lead and conceded two goals and bowed out of the championship, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association informed.