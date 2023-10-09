10th Ziro Butterfly Meet concludes

ZIRO, 8 Oct: The 10th edition of the three-day Ziro Butterfly Meet (ZBM) concluded at the Tale Wildlife Sanctuary in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

Organised by NGO NgunuZiro, in collaboration with the environment, forest & climate change department, the event saw the participation of 38 individuals, including research scholars, students, and working professionals.

Over the course of three days, the participants documented 31 butterfly species, including the iconic Bhutan glory, the spectacle swordtail, the chocolate jungle queen, and the great hockey stick sailer.

The participants also recorded 30 bird species, underscoring the astonishing biodiversity of the region. The data collected during this year’s event will play a crucial role in ongoing conservation efforts.

“The event included capacity-building sessions to equip the participants with skills for nature guiding, and to offer them insights into observing nature from a tourist’s perspective,” the NGO informed in a release.

“In order to minimise environmental impact, the organisers strictly adhered to zero-waste principles, abstaining from the use of plastic materials and employing eco-friendly alternatives for banners, plates, and glasses. The participants were also briefed on responsible wildlife viewing,” it said.

NgunuZiro secretary Punyo Chada said, “Ziro Butterfly Meet serves as a platform for enthusiasts to nurture their passion and contribute to the broader cause of conservation. We are elated by the success of this year’s event and hope that it serves as an inspiration for more individuals to appreciate and safeguard our natural world.”

The event highlighted the crucial role of community involvement in wildlife conservation, extending an open invitation to the local community to reconnect with their natural heritage, the release added.

NgunuZiro has been working for sustainable development of the state for 15 years now, and organises various events to create awareness on environmental conservation.

“It has published a booklet titled ‘Butterflies of Ziro’, and is in the process of developing an app based on the booklet (https://tinyurl.com/ZiroButterflies),” it informed.