Power supply in U/Siang disrupted

YINGKIONG, 8 Oct: Power supply in entire Upper Siang district has been disrupted due to technical snags in the Angong Nallah and the Sirnyuk micro hydel stations.

On Tuesday, the EE of the electrical division here had issued a circular, stating that “there will be no power supply from Angong micro hydel scheme for 10 days and power supply to Yingkiong township and its adjacent villages shall be fed

from Sirnyuk micro hydel on the basis of hourly load shedding schedule with effect from 4 October, 2023.”

However, within a day after its operation, the Sirnyuk hydel station also developed technical snags and power supply was completely affected in Yingkiong, Mariyang and surrounding villages in Karko, Jengging, Simong, Haleng, Mobuk and Mopom circles. Even the Yingkiong hydel (Phase-II) was not in operation.

As per information shared by the hydropower department on the breakdown of power supply from the Sirnyuk hydel, it was informed that “a foreign material has got stuck inside turbine and in spite of continuous efforts, it couldn’t be removed as the material is stuck inside the runner blade.”

It may take one more day to restore the plant and resume power supply, the department said.

The power department is putting all efforts to restore power supply from Angong Nallah. (DIPRO)