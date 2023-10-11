BJP conducts training for GPCs

AALO, 10 Oct: The state BJP organised a cluster training programme for the gram panchayat chairpersons (GPC) of West Siang, Leparada, Shi-Yomi and Siang districts, here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

Industries Minister Tumke Bagra highlighted the developmental activities initiated by the BJP government. Stating that “the GPCs are the grassroots-level leaders,” the minister said that “the panchayat members should carry forward all kinds of developmental activities at the grassroots level.”

He expressed hope that the BJP would form the government at the Centre and in the state with a thumping majority in the 2024 elections.

Sangathan mahamantri Ananta Narayan Mishra highlighted the BJP’s ideology and principles “to build the nation and the society.”

He said that the “Congress is never undertaking any positive step for the development of the nation; they only support parivarik party, practicing the politics of appeasement of voters.”

State BJP general secretary Nalong Mize said, “The GPCs are elected leaders, and they will play a major role in the coming general elections. Therefore, such training programme is important to know about the party’s achievements, and subsequently disseminate the same among the public.”

MLA Kento Jini, Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, the party’s media department co-convener Nima Sange, APKVI Vice Chairman Dukh Saha, the party’s state general secretary Tadar Niglar, and MLA Ojing Tasing also spoke.

Earlier, Bagra inaugurated the district BJP office here in the presence of BJP leaders and workers.