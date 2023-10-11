Training prog for fish farmers

PAMPOLI, 10 Oct: The East Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organised a training programme for fish farmers here on Tuesday.

During the programme, fishery scientist Dr VK Misra provided information on ‘Winter care of fish ponds to check disease occurrence and overloading of toxic organic matter’, while plant protection scientist PP Tripathi spoke on ‘Farming technology of organic oyster mushroom as an allied activity for income generation during lean period’.

“A custom hiring centre (CHC) for the ease of the trainees during their aquaculture and allied activities has also been created with group consent,” the KVK said, and added that “10 landless female workers were linked with the CHC for assisting in agriculture and allied activities on wages basis.”

The matter of establishing a fish seed farm in Pampoli was also discussed.

KVK Head MC Debnath also spoke, it said.