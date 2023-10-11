The arrest of Prabir Purkayastha, the founder of NewsClick, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, based on the allegations of receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda, is a matter of serious concern. Purkayastha has vehemently denied these allegations, stating that not a penny has come from China.

The situation raises several important legal and constitutional questions. The defense argues that the arrest violated the recent Supreme Court decision requiring police to supply written grounds of arrest to the accused at the time of apprehension, which they claim was not done in this case.

Additionally, the timing and procedures surrounding the arrest appear to be under scrutiny, including discrepancies in the trial court’s remand order and concerns about the absence of the accused’s lawyers during the remand hearing.

On the other hand, the investigating agency claims that the case involves serious offenses, and that there is evidence suggesting that a substantial amount of money was received from a person in China with the alleged intention of compromising the stability and integrity of the country.

The raid conducted on NewsClick, the questioning of numerous journalists and contributors, and the sealing of the news portal’s office have raised concerns about freedom of the press and the ability of the journalists to work without fear of intimidation or reprisal in India.

This case underscores the need for a thorough and transparent investigation, respecting the legal rights of the accused, while also safeguarding the principles of freedom of the press and the right to dissent.