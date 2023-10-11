World Mental Health Day observed

RONO HILLS/CHIMPU, 10 Oct: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Rono Hills organised academic and cultural events to mark the World Mental Health Day on Tuesday.

The programme, which was organised by the university’s psychology department, included talks by prominent personalities on the global theme, ‘Mental health is a universal human right’.

RGU Social Sciences Dean Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhari delivered a lecture on the importance of mental health as a universal human right, focusing on holistic approach towards mental health issues.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that “every individual has the right to enjoy the highest possible standard of mental health, free from discrimination, stigma, or neglect.”

“There is a need to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues and promote open conversations. By acknowledging mental health as a universal human right, we can work towards a world where everyone can access the necessary care and support to lead fulfilling lives and contribute positively to the society,” he said, and added that “together, we can create a world where everyone feels safe, heard, and valued.”

Registrar Dr NT Rikam also spoke.

MA psychology students conducted activities such as skits and dance performances. A poster-making competition was also organised to create awareness on mental health among the student community. Twenty-five students from various departments of the university participated in it.

About 70 participants, comprising students and faculty members, attended the programme.

Meanwhile, RGU’s sports psychology department organised a mental health awareness programme for athletes at the Sange Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) in Chimpu to mark the day.

The programme addressed critical aspects of sports psychology and the challenges athletes face in maintaining their mental health.

National Centre for Sports Science coordinator Dr Anil Milli explained the crucial role of sports psychology in enhancing athletic performance, managing competitive stress and anxiety, and promoting overall wellbeing.

A short film titled Redemption, depicting the practice of athletes using drugs to enhance their performance was also screened.

Guest Assistant Professor Leeyir Ete spoke on drug addiction and the “worrisome signs and symptoms associated with mental health disturbances and suicide.”

Another guest Assistant Professor, Guniya Dele, demonstrated a ‘rapid relaxation technique’, aimed at alleviating nervousness and anxiety – a critical skill for athletes facing intense competition.

SLSA Principal Likha Bida also spoke.

In West Siang district, the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the Donyi-Polo Government College in Kamki organised counselling sessions to mark the day.

Speakers included IQAC coordinator Nyaglen Gadi and career counselling cell coordinator Gektum Tangu.

The sessions were attended by 112 students and faculty members.