Contractors urged to speed up work under Package B of NH 415

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has urged the contractors engaged in the construction of the Papu Nallah to Nirjuli stretch of NH 415 (under Package B) to deploy sufficient human resource and machineries to speed up the work.

The association said that the contractors have deployed “a few men and machineries, not as per the project’s length.”

“A few RCC culverts and RCC protection walls also remain unattended for the last many months,” the AACWA said, and sought Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s intervention to expedite the work.

“The lone highway which connects Itanagar and Naharlagun is in a terrible condition, and it affects the government’s developmental works, since many officers commute from Naharlagun to Itanagar,” it added.

“It also affects the education sector since, due to traffic jams, school students have to wait for a long time to reach their schools,” the AACWA said.