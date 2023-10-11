One apprehended with heroin

DEOMALI, 10 Oct: The Tirap police on Tuesday apprehended a person, identified as Wangchow Wangsa, of Konsa village in Longding district, from PHED Colony here, and seized

heroin from his possession.

A police team, led by Deomali PS OC Inspector T Wangpan and CO B Kamlo, during a search found two soap cases containing heroin weighing 22.5 grams from Wangsa’s possession.

During spot interrogation, he revealed that the drug had been bought from a Myanmarese national a few days ago in Kamka village.

One motorcycle, a mobile phone, and sales proceeds of Rs 3,352 were also seized.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is on. (DIPRO)